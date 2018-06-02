This Week: How the Media is Targeting Your Children

CBN News Showcase highlights important news stories of the week, stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.

This week, CBN News takes a closer look at the media onslaught facing children today.

Some shows on TV and online are testing the boundaries of decency and introducing kids to a culture of death. One example is "13 Reasons Why" from Netflix which deals with teen suicide. Find out why the series is a big concern to The Parents Television Council.

Focus on the Family reports porn use by adolescents worldwide is extensive and kids are being targeted by the industry. Your child can stumble in it innocently but ultimately become addicted. Learn about the dangers of online porn.

Plus, sometimes these reports on what kids are facing can be overwhelming. Where do parents even begin to navigate this digital world? We'll have some answers.

