'Through Christ': How Steph Cury Set a New Record in the NBA Finals

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are looking to do it again! They are pushing to win the NBA Finals for the third time in four seasons.

All-Star Curry led his team to victory while setting a new NBA Finals record Sunday night.

This year, they are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers led by LeBron James for the title, and they are off to a good start.

"Pretty special night," Curry said, "and hopefully some more special things happen and we get two more wins."

The Christian athlete made a record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points to lead Golden State to a 122-103 win over Cleveland for 2-0 series lead.

But surprisingly, he didn't hit his shooting streak until the fourth quarter of the game.

"Those moments when you can come down and answer and keep the momentum on our side, it's big," Curry said. "Keep the crowd into it."

"About seven seconds on the clock he just kept going backward, I don't know why, but he just threw it up and I didn't think it had any chance of going in," teammate Klay Thompson said. "That was kind of like a dagger shot. It just gave us all the momentum back."

The two-time MVP made 11 of 26 shots and was 9 for 17 from three-point line.

Curry is known to carry confidence and his faith on the court during each game.

And this season is no exception.

His last post on Instagram shows an image of his trademark shoe with Under Armour and a scripture that reads: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."



Restock alert A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Apr 13, 2018 at 7:02am PDT

Curry has always used his platform to point people to Jesus.

"I love that basketball gives me the opportunities to do good things for people and to point them towards the Man who died for our sins on the cross," he wrote in a 2015 Fellowship for Christian Athletes article. "I know I have a place in heaven waiting for me because of Him, and that's something no earthly prize or trophy could ever top."

His wife and strongest supporter, Ayesha Curry, is also bold about her faith often posting encouraging scripture messages on social media.

Amen, amen and AMEN! A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Apr 17, 2018 at 7:44pm PDT

The family of four will soon be a family of five as Ayesha is 8 months pregnant with their third child.

Despite a rough early pregnancy, Ayesha continues to support her husband by attending games.

I love this man. Same win or lose. Luckiest woman on the planet. #bouncebackgamestrong https://t.co/fVw8bGbVYr — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) May 25, 2018

She was recently shoved in the belly by a Houston Rockets fan in late May.

"The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8-month pregnant belly asking and I quote "doesn't losing feel like getting punched in the gut?" And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me…but "This is America" right," she wrote on Twitter.

She included the praying hands emoji at the end of that tweet.

Ayesha has suffered from Hyperemesis, a nausea-inducing condition, throughout her pregnancy, but in early April she updated her followers that she is on the mend.