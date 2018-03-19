Bieber Boldly Wears His Faith, Bringing 'Fear of God' to Movie Premiere

Justin Bieber brought the "Fear of God" with him when he made a surprise appearance at the "Midnight Sun" movie premiere on Thursday.

He was there to support his friend, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger. But Bieber's black sweatshirt that read "Fear of God" showed support of a different kind.

The 24-year-old Christian has become very open about his faith in recent years. Three years ago, Bieber began making changes in his life and said he wanted to use his voice for a higher purpose.

In May 2015, he told Complex Magazine, "I just wanna honestly live like Jesus."

Since then, he's posted quotes about his faith on Instagram and has been seen attending church with former girlfriend Selena Gomez.

And CBN News has reported Bieber's friendships with emerging pastors like Carl Lentz and Judah Smith who have helped to disciple him in the ways of Christ.

According to PEOPLE, Thursday at the premier was Bieber's first official red carpet appearance since 2016.

Schwarzenegger told Entertainment Tonight he was happy Bieber showed to support him.

"I'm just really blessed to call him a friend, he's a really great guy," he said. "I'm really happy he came to support me and I'll support him throughout his life."

Bieber's boldly stated jacket was from designer Jerry Lorenzo's streetwear line "Fear of God" launched in 2013.