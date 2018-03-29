Comedian Chonda Pierce On Easter: 'If It Had Not Been for the Cross, I Would Not Be Alive'

Comedian Chonda Pierce knows how to turn pain into positivity. The Emmy-nominated comic has been making audiences laugh for more than 20 years.

But life has not always been happy for Pierce who has been dubbed the "Queen of Clean."

Over the course of three years, Pierce suffered the loss of her mother and became estranged from her daughter. She also faced the tragedy of her husband's death after a battle with alcoholism.

As Easter approaches this weekend, Pierce described the day Christians celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ as 'Everything.'

"We have a living God and so that means He walks and talks with us every day as we are alive," she said in an interview with CBN News. "And so it is the grandest celebration for our entire faith. I think if it had not been for the cross, I can tell you right now, I would not be alive. I think His intervention in my life has been nothing less than divine. And so that takes a living God. So the resurrection of Christ is everything."

As March comes to an end, Pierce also reflected on the celebration of Women's History month. She said it is important for women to embrace the biblical perspective of womanhood.

She explained, "First of all you have to embrace the biblical perspective in life. It's not gender specific. It's not something I do on Sunday. The Bible, the Word of God is transforming, a live document that hits you differently from every place that you're in. If I had to live my life based on the emotion of even being a wife, I have to go to a document that is a living, breathing document that gives me a blueprint for life."

"Therefore what the Bible says about who I am as a woman, for one thing, 'fearfully and wonderfully made,'" she continued. "That He knew me in my mother's womb, that He knows the hairs on my head. To know that Jesus cares about every hair on my head and when He loves me like a husband loves a woman, like a father loves his children, like the bride of the lamb, like the bridegroom loves the bride, oh my stars, it just gives me chills. It gives me goosebumps to know that I am loved like that. And when you believe that, when you really believe that and you feel that in your heart as a woman, it gives me the courage. It gives me the joy. I have a bravery that I would not have on my own. I feel like a conqueror. I feel like I can go get a Ph.D. if that's what I want to do. I can be a great mom at home if that's what the Lord has assigned me to do and so the Word of God is everything."

Pierce is currently touring the country on her "Getting Back to Funny Tour."

Despite all the disappointment she has seen, Pierce says she wants to tell people something good about her life when they come to her shows.

"Here's the best news, what happened on Easter changes everything. And so that's the whole getting back to funny, it's getting back to the very basic of why we are Christian," said Pierce.