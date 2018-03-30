Final Curtain-Call for Hit Christian Franchise? 'God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness' Hits Theaters Friday

Little Rock, AR – The third installment of the Pure Flix "God's Not Dead" franchise hits theaters on Good Friday. It is called "God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness."

CBN News was on set for the production of the film and sat down with its star and Pure Flix founder, David A.R. White.

White shared, "We went through a lot of different scripts and a lot of different directions, trying to figure out what this movie is supposed to be about it."

"God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness" has White's character, Pastor Dave, in a dark place.

"Reverend Dave has so many things go wrong in his life in this story," White says, but also asks, "How do you bring a lightness ... when everything has gone wrong in your life?"

"And it really reflects society where we are at right now. Obviously, there is much tension going on in the world, on the left and on the right. People aren't getting along. People hate each other," he explained.

"So, the movie really looks at that, but it also brings it home to where we are as individuals, and also an organic, character-driven movie," White said.

The story is a character-driven film that brings some old, familiar faces to the new story line. Actor and singer Shane Harper returns to the franchise, playing the role of Josh again.

Recalling the first film, Harper told CBN News, "I never thought that the first one would be as successful as it was and I never thought I'd be here doing a third installment."

Despite the success of the franchise, this may be the final curtain-call for God's Not Dead.

White shared, "I think it's the final act, where we are at. Whether or not the franchise goes on in a different way, I don't know. But it certainly could be the final act for, Reverend Dave, that's for sure."