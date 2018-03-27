Franklin Graham and His Family Appear in 'Return to the Holy Land' TV Special and Devotional Series

At a time when Christians and the entire world prepare to turn their eyes to Israel in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association has released a new TV special titled Return to the Holy Land.

Franklin Graham hosts the half-hour program, which tours the places where Jesus walked, taught, healed the sick, died on the cross, was buried and rose again on the third day.

In a Facebook post Monday, Graham wrote that he first went to Israel more than 40 years ago. Recently, Graham and his wife Jane Austin, along with their children and their spouses traveled to the land of the Bible for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to study New Testament passages and to see the actual locations where the events took place.

In the online trailer for the 30-minute program, Graham admits, "There's something special about studying the Bible in the land of the Bible."

"The first time I saw this beautiful land of Israel, I was with my family and I was only eight years old," he recalls in the video. "I had no way of knowing how special it could become to me over the years to come."

The BGEA has also produced a seven-part devotional series that takes users on a seven-day journey through the Holy Land. The series is available for free online and users can also share with their friends on social media.

You can also search the broadcast schedule to find out when Return to the Holy Land will be airing in your city.

Or you can watch the entire TV special below.

You can also view other TV specials online recently produced by the BGEA.