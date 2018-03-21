'God, Are We Still Meant to Be Doing This?' Why Skillet Still Dominates Christian Music 20 Years and Counting

Christian rock band Skillet is making its third headlining appearance on Winter Jam. And the band that's been rocking the Christian music scene since 1996 sat down with CBN's Studio 5 just before a tour stop in Nashville.

"We love Winter Jam for lots of reasons. I think the first thing is there's just a lot of people coming," said Skillet frontman John Cooper.

The Grammy nominated group has been a force for 22 years now. "We never dreamed we'd be doing it this long," Cooper said.

"Every year is a landmark," he added.

He continued jokingly, "The road hasn't killed us yet, we haven't killed each other. My wife still likes me."

Cooper says his team is always asking two questions, "God are we still meant to be doing this, are we still being relevant for you?"

He added, "Entertainment can be all about you. And you want to know that you are being used by God, that there is a reason you are still in it, and that it's not just about building your own kingdom and your own art."

"God has kept saying, 'Do it.' "

After Winter Jam wraps at the end of March, Skillet will join with "For King & Country" on the "Joy Unleashed tour."

And Jenn Ledger, Skillet drummer and vocalist, recently announced she's signing with Atlantic Records and Hear It Loud to release an EP titled "Ledger" on April 13th.

"It's going to be crazy to step out from behind the drums and do my own show without the rest of Skillet around me," Ledger told Billboard.



"But it's a challenge I'm excited about. I'm so thankful to Atlantic and the Hear It Loud crew for fully supporting me and helping me launch this new chapter!" she said.

