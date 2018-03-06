'In God's Hands': Carrie Underwood Donates $10,000 to Injured Childhood Friend

Country music recording artist Carrie Underwood donated thousands of dollars to a GoFundMe campaign raising money for a childhood friend injured in a car accident.

Checotah Assistant Police Chief Justin Durrett attended church with Underwood in Oklahoma, according to KOMO News.

Last month Durrett was on his way to work when he crashed his truck and was ejected from the vehicle. His injuries were severe, according to the GoFundMe page: a broken neck, bruised spine, multiple cuts to his head. He's currently in Intensive Care and has no feeling from his chest down.

Underwood donated $10,000 under her married name, Carrie Fisher. As of Tuesday, the fund has $19,066 of its $25,000 goal.

Durrett has two children who are "suffering daddy not being able to walk or talk to them," according to the GoFundMe page.

His friends and family say they know his recovery is in "God's hands."