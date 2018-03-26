'Jesus, You're in Every Season': Hillsong UNITED's Taya Smith Ties the Knot in Joyous Celebration
Hillsong UNITED's lead female singer, Taya Smith, says getting married to the love of her life was one of the greatest moments she experienced "because of Jesus" and the "people He placed" in her life.
"We got married yesterday and it was the GREATEST", she wrote on Instagram. "I highly recommend it. It was like that because of Jesus & the people He has placed in our life for such a time as this and we are blown away by all the love, support & kindness."
Hi guys. We got married yesterday and it was the GREATEST; I highly recommend it. It was like that because of Jesus & the people He has placed in our life for such a time as this and we are blown away by all the love, support & kindness. But I can’t do my first post as a MRS. without first giving the biggest T H A N K Y O U SO VERY MUCH to @lizmartinezbridal for beautifully gifting me THE DRESS. I’ll never forget the moment I stepped out from behind the curtain, nervously holding my breath as I hadn’t seen the dress in the mirror and didn’t know how I felt. My best friend’s mouth was hanging open but I couldn’t tell if it was good shock or bad until @k_fielding started to cry and I knew maybe it was good shock ha. I stared into the mirror trying to take it all in but it was all sealed the moment @hannahhobbs passed me my veil and I had the ‘oh my lanta this is my dress moment’ And I can say I have experienced all of those emotions in full yesterday wearing this dress & couldn’t imagine wearing anything else for my wedding day. So @lizmartinezbridal —- THANK YOU for making my wedding dress dream come true - your name was on my dream dress inspiration board but never in a million years did I ever imagine I would be walking down the aisle towards my promise in one of your designs - I felt so very special, SO blessed and SO ready for the most special day of my life so far. . . and you were apart of making that happen - so thank you Liz for more than you’ll know & I hope to see you in Tel Aviv soon !! Much Love, Taya x x x #lizmartinezbridal #dreamdress #accabelieveit #ihavethegreatestfriendsintheworld #LizMartinezmakingdreamscometrue #halvaforlife
The 28-year-old singer, known for her soaring rendition of the worship song "Oceans," tied the knot among family and friends on March 22nd.
Attendees took to Instagram to congratulate the singer and her new husband, Ben.
Jonathon "JD" Douglass, close friend and bandmate, officiated the ceremony and attested to the beauty of the joyous occasion.
Grammy-nominee and friend Brooke Ligertwood, writer of the song "What a Beautiful Name," joined in on the celebratory post.
"Our TayTay is a married woman! (she was the most STUNNING bride today — my eyes couldn't even take it in — I'm dictating this caption to Scotty to write because my eyes haven't recovered from how ridiculously beautiful she was," she wrote.
Smith, who keeps her personal life very private, shocked fans when she announced her engagement just a few months ago.
In her post, she shared a scripture about waiting on God's timing in life.
She also shared a series of photos leading up to the wedding day, including the day she received her wedding dress from Liz Martinez Bridal.
"As our wedding day gets closer, things just keep falling sweetly into place & it feels like little kisses from heaven that are actually wild & beyond my best idea/thinking of how it would all go," Smith wrote. "Jesus you're in every season and I'm thankful for your presence in this one especially."