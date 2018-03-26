'Jesus, You're in Every Season': Hillsong UNITED's Taya Smith Ties the Knot in Joyous Celebration

Hillsong UNITED's lead female singer, Taya Smith, says getting married to the love of her life was one of the greatest moments she experienced "because of Jesus" and the "people He placed" in her life.

"We got married yesterday and it was the GREATEST", she wrote on Instagram. "I highly recommend it. It was like that because of Jesus & the people He has placed in our life for such a time as this and we are blown away by all the love, support & kindness."

The 28-year-old singer, known for her soaring rendition of the worship song "Oceans," tied the knot among family and friends on March 22nd.

Attendees took to Instagram to congratulate the singer and her new husband, Ben.

Jonathon "JD" Douglass, close friend and bandmate, officiated the ceremony and attested to the beauty of the joyous occasion.

Grammy-nominee and friend Brooke Ligertwood, writer of the song "What a Beautiful Name," joined in on the celebratory post.

"Our TayTay is a married woman! (she was the most STUNNING bride today — my eyes couldn't even take it in — I'm dictating this caption to Scotty to write because my eyes haven't recovered from how ridiculously beautiful she was," she wrote.

Smith, who keeps her personal life very private, shocked fans when she announced her engagement just a few months ago.

In her post, she shared a scripture about waiting on God's timing in life.

So this happened. . . A post shared by Taya Smith (@tayasmith) on Dec 29, 2017 at 6:27am PST

She also shared a series of photos leading up to the wedding day, including the day she received her wedding dress from Liz Martinez Bridal.

"As our wedding day gets closer, things just keep falling sweetly into place & it feels like little kisses from heaven that are actually wild & beyond my best idea/thinking of how it would all go," Smith wrote. "Jesus you're in every season and I'm thankful for your presence in this one especially."