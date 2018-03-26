Justin Bieber Allowing His Faith to Dominate Upcoming Album

Justin Bieber's faith will be the focus of his next album according to British newspaper The Sun.

Bieber has been vocal over the last several years about reconnecting with his faith through Hillsong Church. He posts often about it on social media and now he wants his music to reflect the redemption he's experienced.

A source close to the singer told The Sun: "He has always been religious but the last two years have seen him grow closer to the Hillsong Church and it has changed his entire life. He has a totally different outlook now."

"After he finished his last tour he really wasn't interested in recording any music for a while," the source also said.

"But his time with the church has revitalized him and although he is working with a lot of the same people who helped to make his last album, Purpose, he is reshaping his sound so it is more in line with the church's values and beliefs," the source was quoted as saying, "There are key themes of love and redemption in the tracks he has ­created so far. It will certainly ­surprise some fans."

Bieber has not released new music since 2015 and over the summer cancelled his Purpose world Tour, explaining in an Instagram post:

"Learning and growing hasn't always been easy but knowing (I'm) not alone has kept me going," Bieber said in his post.

"Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE..I want my career to be sustainable but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable," he continued.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

This next album will be Bieber's fifth and is expected to be released late this year or early 2019.