‘Fight the New Drug’: Major League Baseball Team Takes a Bold Stand Against Pornography

The Kansas City Royals are standing up against the proliferation of pornography in society. Last week, the baseball team hosted a seminar for minor-league players, working alongside the anti-porn group, “Fight the New Drug.”

“Fight the New Drug exists to provide individuals the opportunity to make an informed decision regarding pornography by raising awareness on its harmful effects using only science, facts, and personal accounts,” the organization’s website states.

“Our team presents research in schools and youth forums around the world to educate individuals about the harmful effects of pornography. We also publish research-backed content to help people learn about the harmful effects of pornography.”

SUBSCRIBE to Faithwire for stories of FAITH and INSPIRATION, Faithwire …it's free!

In a recent blog post, Fight the New Drug announced their work with the Royals:

“We’re proud to say that this past weekend Dayton Moore, General Manager of the Kansas City Royals, invited our team out to their spring training weekend for a live presentation event with their coaches and players, and it went fantastically.”

The group also took to social media to publicize their efforts with the Royals.

“The Royals are the first #MLB team to actively take a stand against porn,” the group wrote in an Instagram post. “We’re inspired that they’re stepping up to the plate.”

The Royals’ strength and conditioning coach, Austin Womack, also posted on Instagram, opening up about his personal struggle with pornography addiction.

“Today I had the honor of listening to Clay and the rest of the guys at @fightthenewdrug present on the harmful effects of pornography,” he wrote. “Words really can’t express how much fighting the battle against pornography addiction means to me, and how grateful I am to be a part of the @kcroyals organization, the first organization in professional baseball to actively fight against porn addiction. It says a ton about the kind of men we have in leadership roles and it makes me even more eager to serve under them.”

The post continues:

“My personal story with porn addiction started when I was around 12-13 and it accelerated into an addiction throughout high school in college. In those years if you would’ve asked me if I had an addiction I would’ve said ‘Heck no. Addiction is for stuff like alcohol and drugs.’ Especially because of how normal porn is in our society today. All my friends watched it. It really wasn’t a big deal.”

It was only when Womack tried to end his habit of watching porn that he realized the drastically negative effects it was having on his personal life.

“It wasn’t until I actively started to fight this addiction, and see victory in this addiction, that I began to realize that there were areas of my life that were negatively affected by my porn addiction,” he added. “My relationships with girls was the main victim, but it also affected other things like my sleep habits. Also, it’s a super tough addiction to beat, which confirms to me that this thing really is an addiction.”

Despite some progress, Womack said that he would regularly regress back into his old habit. Then, through Fight the New Drug, he began to find freedom.

Find how Austin Womack has used the Fortify Program to kick his addiction to porn at Faithwire.com.