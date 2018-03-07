'My Father is Awesome': Fantasia Thanks God for Brother's Miraculous Healing

Singer and songwriter Fantasia is boldly praising God after watching her brother stand for the first time in months since being critically injured in a motorcycle accident last September.

"My Father is Awesome @xavierbarrino I'm so proud of you baby You never gave up the fight I TOLD YALL HE WOULD WALK AGAIN AND IM STANDING ON THAT "HE WILL" Father THANK YOU," Fantasia posted on Instagram.

Her brother Xavier is seen smiling in the camera as caregivers help him get on his feet again. He also posted the video on his Instagram saying, "god allowed me to stand thanks beyond to god."

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Mar 2, 2018 at 3:53pm PST

Fantasia announced her brother's accident last year. The singer said he broke his pelvis, both legs, arm, shoulder, foot and back. The prognosis was bleak, but Fantasia never stopped praising God and asking fans to pray for him.

"This Journey has been Hard and Long for my Family. God spared his life and he has come a Long Way @xavierbarrino you are the strongest person I know," she posted weeks ago when her brother was just beginning his physical therapy journey.

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Dec 27, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

While Fantasia's performance schedule keeps her traveling, she still found time to help her brother with his physical therapy exercises.

"Yoooooo!!!! You can't tell me God can't @xavierbarrino you will walk again. I make him workout and he gets a Little upset with me but after he says ( I'm coming out of this Tasia for my Kids) Thank You to All the Doctors, Nurses and physical therapist over at CMC Main for all you've done for my Brother. God gave all of you the Wisdom and the knowledge to do what you do for all of the people in this place. I can go sing real pretty now and cut up on that stage this weekend because my Baby is fighting like never before," she said a few weeks ago.