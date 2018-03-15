NBA Star Tarik Black Suddenly Got Called Into Street Ministry, and His Powerful Prayer for This Woman Was Perfect 

When NBA star Tarik Black was recently approached by a homeless woman in distress, he called on Jesus and launched into a powerful prayer for her healing.

Last week, a woman asked for help from the Houston Rockets player after the game as he was walking down the street with some friends. She told Black she needed Jesus more than money.

This 6 foot 9 inch Tennessee native immediately assumed a posture of prayer once he learned she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The encounter was captured on video and posted on YouTube by WP Films.

Black and his friends formed a prayer circle around the woman named Judith Sullivan and began to call on Jesus for her healing.

Black, a power forward, drew from his real source of power – Jesus Christ - praying, “Heal her right now. In Jesus' name I command healing. Ovarian cancer, you have no strength nor might over my sister. In Jesus' name, I command you to leave."

Black laid hands on her and went on to pray, “Father we just ask that at this time you would walk with her through this journey.”

Sullivan thanked Black and friends saying, “Thank you. I picked the right people.”

Judith says she was drawn to them when she saw his t-shirt with the word "Blessed."

The group invited Judith to eat with them at a local restaurant where they later explained who Tarik Black was.

She had no idea she was eating dinner with an NBA star. She was so excited and said, “Oh my God, I’m about to faint,” but Black quickly responded in humility that she had already talked with One greater than him, and that was Jesus.