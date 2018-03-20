Phil Robertson on Abortion: 'It's Just Evil'

On a recent episode of his web series "Into The Woods," Phil "The Duck Commander" Robertson calls out the abortion industry for its lies.

Robertson, the patriarch of the duck-calling Louisiana Robertson family, is known from the former A&E series titled "Duck Dynasty." Even though series production ended two years ago, the show is still in syndication.

Robertson's comments were featured in a March 14 Facebook post titled: "Abortion a Women's Health Issue? What About the Little Girls They're Killing?"

As of Tuesday, the short video clip has received more than 510,000 views.

Robertson begins by addressing Planned Parenthood's racist roots.

"Remember, the old Margaret Sanger, the one that started the abortion movement?" Robertson asks an unidentified companion seated at a kitchen table. Both men have a Bible open in front of them.

Sanger promoted abortion because she "wanted to get rid of black people," Robertson says.

"And not only that," Robertson tells his friend, "All these people talk about women's rights and all of this stuff, all of these little girls that are killed. Well, it's a women's health issue."

"And you're like, a woman's health issue? Half of those women you're killing are girls, are little baby girls. I mean, what about their health?" Robertson asks. "It's just evil."

One user responded to Robertson's post:

"We adopted a baby girl at birth that survived TWO abortion attempts....we were never planning to adopt... were looking at retirement... we're 40 and 54... but God placed this baby in our paths and I'm SOOO thankful we obeyed! She's almost 3 months old and so VERY loved. I can't understand how anyone can kill any innocent baby."

Another user also wrote, "As a woman that has had an abortion I will tell you that if you have a conscious it haunts you the rest of your life."

When he's not in front of the camera or in a duck blind, Robertson serves as an elder at the White's Ferry Road Church of Christ in West Monroe, La.

