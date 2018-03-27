'Your Personality is in The Church Song,' American Idol Judge Tells Contestant
The television series American Idol concluded the auditions phase last week and is moving on to Hollywood Week.
One of the final contestants to advance was 17-year-old Gabby Barrett, who got the judges' attention not when she started belting out the Carrie Underwood song she'd planned on singing, but when she switched over to a song she learned in church.
"Your personality is in the church song," Lionel Richie said. "You were just on fire."
Richie later Tweeted about Barrett's audition:
You stopped all your pretending @gabbybarrett_ and you became you and you were #americanidol
— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) March 26, 2018
Barrett is one of eight children and is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She developed a love for music early on in church choir. She has since gone on to perform locally and has even opened for country music stars Keith Urban and Toby Keith.