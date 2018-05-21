Bieber and Other Christian Celebrities Use Social Media to Respond to Santa Fe Shooting

Celebrities and athletes are responding to yet another school shooting, this time at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas.

Justin Bieber lifted the victims up in prayer on Twitter.

Praying for Santa Fe — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 19, 2018

Kelly Clarkson, meanwhile, told the crowd gathered at the Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards that she was supposed to ask them all to pause for a moment of silence, but that those moments weren't working.

"Why don't we not do a moment of silence? Why don't we do a moment of action? Why don't we do a moment of change? Why don't we change what's happening? Because its horrible and mommas and daddies should be able to send their kids to school, to church, to movie theatres, to clubs--you should be able to live your life without that kind of fear. So we need to do better," she said.

Kelly Clarkson says she’s done with moments of silence. In honor of the victims of the Santa Fe shooting, Clarkson says she wants a moment of action. Here’s how she opened the Billboard Music Awards tonight. It’s worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/z7b105Lc1b — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Houston Texan defensive end J.J. Watt plans to pay for the funerals of all 10 victims of the shooting, according to the team's communication director.