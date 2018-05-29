Lauren Daigle, Natalie Grant Among Artists Making Headlines from K-LOVE Fan Awards Airing for First Time on TBN

K-LOVE's sixth annual awards show is set to make its first ever appearance on TV this Thursday, May 31.

The K-LOVE Fan Awards took place Sunday night at Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry, hosted by Grammy acclaimed artists Mandisa and Matthew West.

Like many other award shows, the night is dedicated to giving fans the opportunity to choose and honor their favorites in Christian music.

K-LOVE says their Fan Awards is all about celebrating and promoting "artists, athletes, authors and entertainers who, with excellence, engage and impact popular culture for Jesus Christ."

During the red carpet before the show, co-host Mandisa said in a Facebook LIVE, "K-LOVE has ministered to me every single way."

The partnership with TBN is new to the 2018 program. Winners have already been announced on Instagram , but Thursday's broadcast will give fans a chance to watch as their top picks accepted this year's awards.

Fan favorites included, MercyMe, Toby Mac, Cory Asbury, Lauren Daigle and much more.

The night was filled with powerful worship. Singer, songwriter and 'Female Artist of the Year' nominee, Natalie Grant took to the stage with fellow-artist Tauren Wells with a inspiring performance.

Grant underwent surgery to remove potentially cancerous tumors from her thyroid in October.

She praised God throughout her journey and said in an Instagram post of her performance that she's "living proof" of the power of prayer.

Her husband, Bernie Herms, also declared God's greatness in a post writing, "To have my whole family here, front row, healthy and bursting towards a beautiful future, was testament to the incredible journey God has brought us through this year!"

Other artists and popular Christian influencers also took to social media posting about the night's success and thanking fans.

SO MUCH TO BE THANKFUL FOR!!!! Hated to miss last night because I probably would have been talking about Louisiana (thanks @mikedonehey ) or accepting the wrong award! But truly, all of YOU make this award so special! I’m honored to be a part of this big ole picture! Much love xoxo Thank you @klovefanawards! A post shared by Lauren Daigle (@lauren_daigle) on May 28, 2018 at 7:31am PDT

Unbelievable. Thanks to everyone that voted. Thank you @klovefanawards A post shared by MercyMe (@themercyme) on May 28, 2018 at 8:44am PDT