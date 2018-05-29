Lauren Daigle, Natalie Grant Among Artists Making Headlines from K-LOVE Fan Awards Airing for First Time on TBN
About last night tho...we went to CHURCH Such a joy to perform with my little bro @taurenwells and to remind us all “the world starts changing, when the church starts PRAYING. Strongholds start to break...when we PRAY.” I’m living proof. You can catch the whole performance on @tbn this Thursday night, when they air the #klovefanawards! So set your DVR
Last night was extra levels of fun, pride, perspective and gratitude for me as @nataliegrant and I took our crew of chickadees to the #klovefanawards. To have my whole family here, front row, healthy and bursting towards a beautiful future, was testament to the incredible journey God has brought us through this year! Here’s a few fun pics from the red carpet and show. #grateful #family #klovefanawards #godisgood
Watch the K-LOVE awards next Thursday on TBN !! Loved interviewing all of the incredible people tonight on the red carpet! They are the REAL DEAL. “With my whole heart, with my whole life, and with my innermost being, I bow in wonder and love before you, the holy God!” Psalms 103:1 TPT ^ what tonight’s all about. thankful for these amazing artist using their lives to putting out songs and declarations of life and truth for the body to sing out and worship together.
SO MUCH TO BE THANKFUL FOR!!!! Hated to miss last night because I probably would have been talking about Louisiana (thanks @mikedonehey ) or accepting the wrong award! But truly, all of YOU make this award so special! I’m honored to be a part of this big ole picture! Much love xoxo Thank you @klovefanawards!
Unbelievable. Thanks to everyone that voted. Thank you @klovefanawards
WE WON!!! Not one, but two @klovefanawards!!! “Breakout Single” and “Worship Song of the Year”. The foolishness of God is wiser than the wisdom of the world and the weakness of God is stronger than the strength of men!!! He’s so kind, y’all! Also, you can watch the whole show live on TBN this Thursday at 8/7c.