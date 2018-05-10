Once Pence's Pal, Woody Harrelson Doesn't Think He and the VP Would Get Along Today

Actor Woody Harrelson says he was friends with Vice President Mike Pence in college but doesn't know how they would get along today since Harrelson admits he is not that religious.

Appearing as a guest on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Harrelson talked about his days at Hanover College in Indiana and remembers Pence and "actually quite liked him."

Harrelson told Kimmel he attended Hanover on a Presbyterian scholarship and that "he was actually considering being a minister, but went a different way."

"Yeah, you did," Kimmel answered as the studio audience responded with laughter.

When Kimmel asked if he had known Pence in college, Harrelson admitted he knew the vice president in his younger days.

"I thought he was a pretty good guy," the Oscar-nominated actor said. "He was very religious....very committed. So seeing as I'm not quite in that ballpark now, I don't know how we would get along since I think he's still quite religious. Just a whole different brand of religious. That kind of fervor that you really don't want."

Pence graduated from Hanover College in 1981. Harrelson was in the class of 1983.

Harrelson explained to Kimmel he had studied theology and started to question the Bible.

"I started saying, 'Well, I could put his whole thing on hold for a while.' I don't know, does God exist? I just said let's put this whole idea on hold, so I can have my 20s and 30s of extreme hedonism," he said as the audience roared.

"Right now, it's still on hold?" Kimmel asked. "Or has it been canceled?"

"I do believe there is a God now," the actor replied. "But that ironically came from reading the autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda."