Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Their Return to Television on 'The Tonight Show'

Chip and Joanna Gaines made an appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night to promote Joanna's new book. They talked about the new addition to their family and also inadvertently announced their return to television.

Joanna posted to her followers on Instagram that Chip may have let some news slip to Fallon and his audience about their return to television.

"So we had four beautiful babies before we were ever introduced to the world via The Fixer Upper," Chip explained. "Then we had zero babies while we were working this full-time job called Fixer Upper. As soon as we decided to stop Fixer Upper, we had a fifth baby."

"So we've kind of figured out the Rubix cube here," he continued. "Time on our hands equals additional children. So essentially, we're looking for a part-time job to keep us busy" as the audience and Fallon responded with laughter.

Fallon asked the couple if they would ever return to TV.

Looking straight into a camera, Chip responded: "Wow, Camera 3 just turned on and is signing directly at me. So, we signed a non-disclosure."

Looking at her husband, Joanna told him, "No, wait" but Chip continued.

"And it said quote-unquote you can tell your mother, but that's it," Chip said. " So Mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement. We are coming back to television. You're going to see the kids grow up. You'll get to see us with obviously a six-month delay like the rest of the world. We're excited to be back."

The audience and Fallow responded with applause at the announcement.

Chip also explained the couple had learned a lot about the television business in their five years on Fixer Upper and their partner on the new series will be the Discovery network.

"I think we're going to carve it out to where it really makes sense for us and our family," he said. "It will be filmed a lot in Waco, Texas, so so we won't have to travel a whole lot."

"So all things being equal, we could not be more excited," he said.

Watch the clip of the announcement below: