'God's Got a Better Plan for Our Children than We Do': Kathie Lee Gifford's Message to Parents in New Children's Book 

New York, NY – Kathie Lee Gifford a busy entertainer. These days she's juggling her daily duties as a co-host of NBC's Today Show, writing and producing a movie and making music.

When asked about her packed schedule, Gifford told CBN News, "I just know that what I came out of the womb wanting to do is what I have spent my entire life doing, putting on shows."

Inspiring Young People to Follow God-Given Passions

In the middle of all of the business, she's now written her fourth children's book. It's titled This one is titled The Gift That I Can Give. And it aims to inspire young people to find their God-given passions and follow them with a full heart.



One excerpt from the book's poetic pages reads, "Maybe my gift is just to be kind... by taking care of the stray animals I find."

Another page reads, "Could my gift be a wonderful thing, like having the talent to dance and to sing?"

Written for Children with a Message for Parents

While the book is written for children, there is a message in it for parents as well.

Gifford says, "What your children love doing right now when they are little, I believe is what they are meant to do."

That life lesson is something Kathie Lee realizes looking back on her own childhood. She also embraced it as a parent.

"I don't want my children to do what I want them to do. I want them to do what they want to do."

"God's Got a Better Plan than We Do"

"If we have raised them in the way that they should go, we need to release them to soar on the wings of the wind with the Lord."

"God's got a better plan for our children than we do."

The biblical story of young David defeating Goliath inspired Kathie Lee's children's musical The Little Giant and this latest book. And one of the underlying themes in both projects is recognizing that God's gift to you isn't just for you. The gift is also meant to bless those around you.

"We live in a me, me, me generation. I am entitled to this. I am entitled to that. We are not entitled to anything, even the breath we breathe, every moment of our day is a gift from God.

Raising Grateful People, not Entitled People

"We should be grateful people, not entitled people," she added.

Kathie Lee is living that giving message with her new book. She is donating the proceeds to Child Help, a non-profit organization that works to prevent and treat victims of child abuse.