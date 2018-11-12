'It's No Joke': Candace Cameron Bure Urges Fans to Pray in the Midst of Deadly California Fires

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is asking people to pray for those in the path of the raging fire that has killed at least 29 people in California.

She posted an image of the fire on Instagram saying, "It's no joke. Praying, praying, praying. Please pray with us. We need your prayers."

The dramatic picture shows people fleeing the fire and the billowing smoke covering the sky and the mountains.

Later she shared an image of her Bible opened to Psalm 139 with her reading it. She commented, "I needed this word today. Maybe you do to? Finding comfort in God's word and sharing it with others.

Bure read the entire psalm and many people posted their thanks and agreed they needed this word as well.

The "Fuller House" star has turned to prayer in times of tragedy before, and told Faithwire how she responds to those who say "prayer isn't enough."

"It bothers me and I feel sad for the people who write it, because the first thing I think is, 'Well, they've never experienced the power of prayer. They just don't know,'" Bure said. "Prayer, for me, is always where you start. That's the start of your solution. Then, yes, you take action."

Bure believes prayer is the starting place.

"If you don't start with prayer there's no power behind it because God's the power," she said. "God can do anything, change anything — change hearts. It's the heart of all of us that need to be changed and that's where God needs to get in."

Thousands of people have evacuated to avoid the fire. So far, some 200 people remain missing.