Joanna Gaines Launches New Clothing Line Featuring Clothes for Baby Boys

Joanna Gaines is back at it again.

But instead of filling homes with her signature decor, she's filling closets with her new clothing line.

The interior designer and media mogul is about to launch her second collection with Matilda Jane Clothing. The line will feature items for women, tweens, girls, and baby boys.

"I wanted this collection with Matilda Jane to reflect the joy and beauty that comes with this season, so you'll see richer colors and nostalgic patterns in a lot of these pieces," Gaines said in a press release.

The collection is set to launch December 1.

Her last partnership with Matilda Jane Clothing included items like quilts, pillowcases, aprons, and even a picnic and tea party set for kids.

“Our last collaboration with Joanna Gaines was such a hit, we're thrilled to do it again," said Madeline Katzel, Matilda Jane's design director. "This time, we've expanded our line to include a darling bodysuit and overalls for baby brother, as well as new layette items and even an easy maxi dress for women."

The "Fixer Upper" star has been busy in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Gaines launched a new book and announced her family's return to television, all while taking care of her newborn baby boy.

Perhaps he was the inspiration behind her decision to include baby boy clothes in her new clothing line.

"Of course we worked in a few things for baby boys, so there's something for everyone," she said.

