Lauren Daigle Going on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show,' Answers Critics of Huge 'Ellen Show' Performance

Christian singer Lauren Daigle is set to make her debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" show next week.

She announced the news on Instagram saying she would be on the show November 7th.

"I always said that if I ever make it on @fallontonight, I would run and slide on his desk. That would be my dream entrance. Who knows what could happen," Daigle said.



View this post on Instagram SURPRISEEE!!!! Personal dream So excited to announce that I will be on @jimmyfallon! I always said that if I ever make it on @fallontonight, I would run and slide on his desk. That would be my dream entrance. Who knows what could happen ‍♀️ Tune in Wednesday 11/7. #FallonTonight A post shared by Lauren Daigle (@lauren_daigle) on Oct 31, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

Many commenters have taken to the post praising Daigle and encouraging her to spread God's love during the upcoming interview.

One writing, "That's great news. Spread the Good News when there!"

Another saying, "I hope you plant that seed to all of the viewers and his audience. As well as Jimmy and his staff. Use it for the Lord's moment, not yours. God Bless."

And someone else commenting, "Praise GODDDDD! The world needs to hear the power of the Lord with your voice. Your voice has blessed the Christian community in so many ways now it's time for this Godless world to know JESUS!! So proud of you. May the Lord bless you and cover you with his Right hand. You are winning souls by the millions."

Last week, Daigle made her first appearance on "The Ellen Show" where she performed the song "Still Rolling Stones" off her new album, "Look Up Child."

In an interview with WAY-FM Radio, Daigle responded to criticism she got for appearing on a show with an openly-gay host. She said she never hestitated when asked to perform on the show.

"I think the second we start drawing lines around which people are able to be approached and which aren't, we've already completely missed the heart of God," Daigle said.

She continued, "I don't have all the answers in life, but one thing I know is that I can't choose who I'm supposed to be kind too and who I'm not, because that's the mission right? Be who Christ was to everyone as well."

Daigle also revealed that Ellen was the one who picked out the song "Still Rolling Stones" for her performance.

"I don't know why but I know that she's really purposeful in choosing a message as well, so maybe that was the one that spoke to her the most," Daigle said.

Daigle's recently released album debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200. The project continues to rank as one of America's best-selling albums.

Even Joanna Gaines recently tweeted her support for Daigle as she continues to skyrocket in popularity, saying: "This girl. This music. Changin' the world y'all #lookupchildtour @lauren_daigle"