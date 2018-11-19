'May Her Faith Always Stay Childlike': Joanna Gaines' Daughter Writes Beautiful Message to God in Unexpected Place

When Joanna Gaines saw her daughter Emmie's bathroom, she couldn't believe her eyes.

"Walked into Emmie's bathroom this morning and my heart stopped for a second when I thought she had sharpied all over her vanity," Gaines wrote in an Instagram post.

But before she could get angry at the eight-year-old, she looked a little closer.

"I took a moment and really read what she wrote and thought, 'Well that isn't the worst thing to be permanent'. Then I touched it and realized it was erasable. I stared at her question and loved the thought of it and that that's how she talks to God. May her faith always stay childlike and may I remember what she seems to already know. That God is the most relational and the most kind, and always near."

Gaines had just witnessed a piece of an intimate conversation between her daughter and God. She shared the message on Instagram and more than a million people "liked" it.

"Wow. That challenges me to wake up & ask that question first too," she_hairspa, one commenter wrote.

"Amen!! God Bless little Emmie.... We all could learn from her childlike Faith.. Thank You for sharing this!. God Bless your family," ginger56617 added.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have always been open about their faith. Chip recently promoted Christian artist, David Crowder's new album, I know a Ghost, on his Twitter.

Don't make the same mistake I made and get too busy.. Instead slow down a bit and go get my friend and fellow #wacoan @crowdermusic new cd "I know a ghost" Ill make it even easier.. here's the link https://t.co/iJHZUSVA2D — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) November 19, 2018

The couple is also allowing a Waco Texas church to use The Magnolia Market Silos as a temporary meeting place while a nearby interstate is under construction.

While the Gaines have been off television for a while, they recently announced their return to series television on NBC's "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back," Chip Gaines said.