CBN News Channel Announces Special Thanksgiving Programs: Here's How You Can Watch Them

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The CBN News Channel will air special programming over Thanksgiving weekend including two special episodes of Faith Nation, a docudrama about Rev. Robert Hunt's First Landing, and two CBN NewsWatch specials: one examining the Native Americans' Squanto, Pocahontas and their untold stories of faith, and the other looking at our divided nation.

Faith Nation Special - Finding Civility in Politics

One of the CBN News Channel's flagship shows, co-hosted by Jenna Browder and John Jessup, Faith Nation presents special programming on how civility and unity is being found in politics.

Airtime: Thursday, 11/22 at 6:00 pm ET*



CBN NewsWatch: Squanto, Pocahontas, their untold stories of Faith

This special episode of CBN NewsWatch, hosted by Charlene Aaron, will examine the lives of Squanto, the Native American hero who saved the pilgrims from starvation on their first Thanksgiving, and Pocahontas, the young woman who became an ambassador between two nations. Included will be an airing of a CBN movie, Pocahontas: Dove of Peace, that brings the story of Pocahontas' capture, Christian faith, and legacy to life.

Airtime Thursday, 11/22 at 8:00 pm ET*

First Landing

First Landing, from the Christian Broadcasting Network, is a docudrama telling the story of Rev. Robert Hunt's incredible sacrifice as expedition chaplain of the Virginia Company's awe-inspiring voyage to the New World - a groundbreaking trip that would result in America's first permanent English settlement in Jamestown, Virginia. Airtime:

Thursday, 11/22 at 9:00 pm ET*

Faith Nation: Finding Civility

This special episode of Faith Nation, co-hosted by Jenna Browder and John Jessup, takes a special look at civility and unity taking place in America today.

Airtime: Friday, 11/23 at 6:00 pm ET*



CBN NewsWatch Special: Healing the Divide in America

Hosted by Efrem Graham, this special program takes a look across the U.S. with stories of hope, love, and unity in our divided nation.

Airtime: Friday, 11/23 at 8:00 pm ET*



*Will re-air at various times over the weekend; check the website CBNNewsChannel.com for schedule.

The CBN News Channel features a mix of live and breaking news coverage from the network's Washington D.C. bureau, Virginia Beach headquarters, and other locations around the world. The first 24-hour television news channel from a Christian perspective, CBN News Channel launched on October 1, 2018, and is available Over The Air (OTA) in these 15 markets:

Los Angeles KHIZ Ch. 39.7

Minneapolis K33LN-D Ch. 33.5

Atlanta WUEO Ch. 49.5

Detroit WUDL Ch. 19.7

St. Louis KBGU Ch. 33.6

Indianapolis WSDI Ch. 30.4

Kansas City KAJF Ch. 21.5

Milwaukee WTSJ Ch. 38.5

Oklahoma City KBZC Ch. 42.2

Norfolk WAVY Ch. 10.4

Memphis KPMF Ch. 26.3

Wichita KFVT Ch. 34.3

Springfield MO KOLR Ch. 10.4

Shreveport KTAL Ch. 6.4

Lubbock KAMC Ch. 28.4



For viewers in other markets where the channel is not yet available, CBN News Channel can also be viewed on platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon, by streaming and the new CBN News app on ROKU.