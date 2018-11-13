Tim Tebow and the 'Million Dollar Mile': His Inspiring New Gig, Coming to Your TV Screen

NFL quarterback turned New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow has been tapped to host a 10-episode high-stakes physical competition series on CBS called "Million Dollar Mile."

As its name suggests, contestants will have a chance to win $1 million every time they run the course.

As part of the competition, they must face down a group of elite athletes whose singular mission is to do whatever it takes to stop the contestants from winning the money.

"Watching good people compete at their highest ability is always inspirational to me," said Tebow, a two-time NCAA national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner.

"'Million Dollar Mile' is a show that does just that," he added. "It motivates, thrills and is aspirational, and I'm excited to be hosting this show."

Tebow will be joined by commentators Matt "Money" Smith, a play-by-play announcer for the LA Chargers, and Maria Taylor, a reporter for ESPN.

The show's executive producer is none other than NBA legend LeBron James.

"So excited about this!!!" the Lakers star tweeted. "Let's go."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production on the series is already underway in Los Angeles. However, a network premiere date hasn't yet been set.