Why Havilah Cunnington Says Young People Shouldn't be Ashamed of Waiting Until Marriage to Have Sex

Christian author and speaker Havilah Cunnington says the key to a great sex life is waiting until marriage.

"I was a 26-year-old virgin. At a young age, I decided to honor God and myself by saving my whole self (spirit, soul & body) for my future marriage. It wasn't a popular message then & it still isn't now," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

"We've been told sex is going to be boring if we wait. Mundane. A conveyer belt of sexuality," Cunnington continued. "I have experienced the exact opposite of this narrative. And it's not just me; I have many friends in my life who have lived the same story & are happily married, with great sex lives. I know this can't be a blanket statement but I want to give you hope if you're on the other side wondering if it will be worth the wait." ⠀

The married mother of four stressed the importance of protecting the sanctity of marriage.

"If we don't save anything for marriage, marriage is merely a piece of paper. No wonder no one is interested in it. Why make a commitment when you're already living like you're married? Waiting believes there is a time and a place for sex," she said.

The post, which features a picture of her and her husband, has received significant attention. So far, nearly 13,000 people have liked it.

Many Instagram users thanked Cunnington for her post.

"Thank you so much for sharing this! It is easy to feel alone in waiting sometimes. Being 28 and waiting is not popular, but your post reminds me that I'm not looking for popular I'm looking for purity," a user named alyssakmo said.

"I love this!!! I lost my virginity to my first boyfriend at 19. In highschool I had planned to wait till marriage, but insecurity and fear took over and I wanted the first man I loved to be the only one," another user named ashleyhope2189 commented.

"That relationship was abusive physically, mentally, emotionally, and sexually for almost 5 years, and it ended in his passing in a car accident. After he died I went to God and rededicated my life and my virginity to Him and He has restored me. Beauty for my ashes," she concluded.

Another user related to Cunnington's story.

"I was a 37 year old [email protected]. It gets harder to wait in some respects and easier in others. It was worth the wait. My husband and I have a passionate love life and make each other laugh daily," sheltons4ever said.

