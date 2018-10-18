Displaying 30+ Stories
2018 Dove Awards: This Was the Song of the Year and It Stole the Show All Year Long

10-18-2018
Benjamin Gill

Several newer Christian music artists picked up the top prizes at the 2018 Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards.

But the song that captured the hearts of Christians across the country, expressing the unstoppable love of God in a profound new way, stole the show. "Reckless Love" was picked not only for the Worship Song of the Year, but also for the overall Song of the Year.

Songwriter Cory Asbury wrote that song, telling CBN News earlier this year, "When I held my son for the first time it changed every idea that I had of God... I looked into his eyes and was just like, I have a capacity for love that I never thought I could have."

In an Instagram post, Asbury explained, "I had to become a father to learn how to be a son... Now I'm a father to my own little boy. And somehow, in so becoming, I'm a little child again. Fully free and fully alive in my Father's eyes. The brokenness didn't break me. No, we rewrote the story in crimson ink. And I dance again like a little boy. Nothing between us. Innocent and free just like You always wanted. And I realize I've always been the dream of Your heart. A son."

There were plenty of other big winners at the Dove Awards, like Zach Williams who took home Artist of the Year honors for his songs like "Old Church Choir," "Chain Breaker," and "Fear is a Liar."

And Tauren Wells, known for powerful songs like "Hills and Valleys," won the New Artist of the Year, as well as Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year.  He took home quite a haul of trophies:

The Dove Awards took place Tuesday at Lipscomb University in Nashville. Here are some of the main winners:

  • Artist of the Year: Zach Williams
  • New Artist of the Year: Tauren Wells
  • Song of the Year: "Reckless Love" (writers) Caleb Culver, Cory Asbury, Ran Jackson
  • Worship Song of the Year: "Reckless Love (writers) Caleb Culver, Cory Asbury, Ran Jackson
  • Songwriter of the Year (Artist): Matthew West
  • Songwriter of the Year (Non-Artist): Colby Wedgeworth
  • Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year: Tauren Wells
  • Southern Gospel Artist of the Year: Gaither Vocal Band
  • Gospel Artist of the Year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Producer of the Year: Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury (team)
  • Inspirational Film of the Year: I Can Only Imagine, (directors) The Erwin Brothers (producers) Kevin Downes and Cindy Bond

