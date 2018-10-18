2018 Dove Awards: This Was the Song of the Year and It Stole the Show All Year Long

Several newer Christian music artists picked up the top prizes at the 2018 Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards.

But the song that captured the hearts of Christians across the country, expressing the unstoppable love of God in a profound new way, stole the show. "Reckless Love" was picked not only for the Worship Song of the Year, but also for the overall Song of the Year.

WE WON 3 DOVE AWARDS!!! Had one of the best nights of my life surrounded by family and friends. Annnnnnd, my wife looked absolutely stunning in that white dress. Isn’t it just like God to turn our disappointment into a dance floor so we can learn to be little kids again. pic.twitter.com/WfdMiRhRwL — Cory Asbury (@CoryAsbury) October 18, 2018

Songwriter Cory Asbury wrote that song, telling CBN News earlier this year, "When I held my son for the first time it changed every idea that I had of God... I looked into his eyes and was just like, I have a capacity for love that I never thought I could have."

In an Instagram post, Asbury explained, "I had to become a father to learn how to be a son... Now I'm a father to my own little boy. And somehow, in so becoming, I'm a little child again. Fully free and fully alive in my Father's eyes. The brokenness didn't break me. No, we rewrote the story in crimson ink. And I dance again like a little boy. Nothing between us. Innocent and free just like You always wanted. And I realize I've always been the dream of Your heart. A son."

There were plenty of other big winners at the Dove Awards, like Zach Williams who took home Artist of the Year honors for his songs like "Old Church Choir," "Chain Breaker," and "Fear is a Liar."

And Tauren Wells, known for powerful songs like "Hills and Valleys," won the New Artist of the Year, as well as Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year. He took home quite a haul of trophies:

The Dove Awards took place Tuesday at Lipscomb University in Nashville. Here are some of the main winners:

Artist of the Year: Zach Williams

New Artist of the Year: Tauren Wells

Song of the Year: "Reckless Love" (writers) Caleb Culver, Cory Asbury, Ran Jackson

Worship Song of the Year: "Reckless Love (writers) Caleb Culver, Cory Asbury, Ran Jackson

Songwriter of the Year (Artist): Matthew West

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Artist): Colby Wedgeworth

Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year: Tauren Wells

Southern Gospel Artist of the Year: Gaither Vocal Band

Gospel Artist of the Year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Producer of the Year: Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury (team)

Inspirational Film of the Year: I Can Only Imagine, (directors) The Erwin Brothers (producers) Kevin Downes and Cindy Bond

Here are some more great moments from the awards ceremony: