Ben Affleck Turns to God During Rehab Treatment — He Looks Different in New Photos

Back in August, news broke that Academy Award-winning actor Ben Affleck had checked himself into rehab yet again. The star has battled a alcohol addiction for a number of years and is remarkably open about his struggles. But there is a marked difference in how healthy Affleck has been looking, notably when he was spotted attending church with his estranged wife, actress Jennifer Garner.

Singer Rory Feek Reveals How His Faith Impacted His Love for Lesbian Daughter

This has caused outlets like TMZ to suggest that the “Gone Girl” star has turned to the Lord during his latest stint in rehab. Affleck and Garner, who have remained amicable since their split back in 2015, were spotted Sunday morning in Pacific Palisades with their son, Samuel, and their daughters, Violet and Seraphina.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner go to the church (30/September/2018) pic.twitter.com/GwtRjVRYFF — Best of Ben Affleck (@BestAffleck) October 1, 2018

About five weeks ago, Garner personally drove her estranged husband to the rehab facility, as she was worried for his safety and wellbeing. Garner rushed Affleck to a live-in rehab facility in Malibu called The Canyon Treatment Center, where he checked in for an extended stay. The Canyon is a “state-of-the-art private-pay treatment program housed on 120 beautiful acres near the Malibu coastline” frequented by celebrities like Affleck.

Now, Garner is reportedly looking to speed up the divorce and finalize the three-year-long process by the end of this year.

In March of 2017, Affleck shared a post to Facebook which read that he had “completed treatment for alcohol addiction,” something he noted he’s “dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.”

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” the post added. “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

Keep praying for Affleck in his continued recovery.

If you or someone are familiar with is struggling with substance abuse of any kind, please call the Addiction and Alcohol Hotline at 855-611-3877.