Candace Cameron Bure Releases Sixth Book and Talks About 'Having Peace' When Becoming an Empty Nester

Candace Cameron Bure has announced the release of her sixth book, a children's novel titled Candace Center State about a little girl who loves to dance.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the mother of three shares an image of the new book's cover and also writes: "The dream I had as a young mother has come true! My first children's book, Candace Center Stage, is on-sale TODAY!!! I couldn't be more thrilled to share this with you. I hope you enjoy reading it to the children in your life as much as I enjoyed creating it. Link in bio to order!! #CandaceCenterStage"

The author and actress has been busy with several projects recently, including the reboot of her beloved series "Full House," now streaming on Netflix titled "Fuller House."

Bure told NBC's "Today" that this book has been a long time coming.

"I have been wanting to write a children's book for 20 years," she explained. "Even though this is my sixth book, it's like my first dream come true. Ever since I had my daughter Natasha, my favorite thing to do was to read to my children. And almost every night, in bed or cuddling on the couch, whatever I just would read and use funny voices and accents. It was just a silly time."

Bure confessed that writing this book was harder than her other books, because "literally every word matters."

"In the other books, it doesn't matter how many words you use. More the merrier. But here you have to be so specific and match it up with the illustrations and making sure you're getting your whole story told in very few words, but that it captures the kid's imaginations," she added.

Bure told Today her children are now ages 16, 18 and 20 and "it seems crazy to her that in just a year or two, she and her husband will not have children at home anymore."

"I feel like no one talks about that," she confessed. "It just makes me so sad to think about."

"I've loved the teenage years with my kids so much. I really enjoyed them," Bure said. "I love listening to them as young adults and people and hear their thoughts, opinions and have in-depth conversations with them about worldly things, So, I do love that."

And I do have such peace about sending them off, feeling like, 'Hey, I think we've done a pretty good job that you guys get to go out and live and do your thing and make a mark on the world. So that part encourages me a lot," she continued.

