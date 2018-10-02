Chip & Joanna Gaines' 'Silobration' Festival to Feature Food, Family, and Christian Artists

'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are ringing in the fall season with their annual "Silobration" festival in Waco, Texas.

The family-friendly celebration will take place at Magnolia Market October 18 - 20 and features a free vendor fair, trucks, daytime activities, and two after-hours concerts.

"From day one when we bought this place, our heart was for when people come here, and when you guys leave, your hearts are full of hope," Joanna Gaines said during last year's festival.

The festival will feature a concert from the Christian music duo, Johnnyswim. Chip Gaines says they're friends of the family.

"These 2.. Wow! If u havnt seen @JOHNNYSWIM in concert, PLEASE do urself a favor. They may be "the next big thing" but to jo&me, they're much more than that. They're inspiring, &they're our friends. If u need a place to see them come hang with us @ this years #silobration in Waco!" Gaines said in Twitter post.

Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano, the married couple and lead vocalists behind Johnyswim, recently told Relevant how God brought them through difficult seasons.

One of those seasons was the sudden death of Abner's father, which also coincided with a terminal cancer diagnoses for Amanda's mother, Donna Summer.

Abner remembers watching his dad take his last breaths in the hospital

"I remember thinking, 'I don't know, but I'm going to hope.' Any theology I have has taught me that, even if I'm about to be thrown into a literal fire, I can have hope I'll be brought out without even smelling like smoke," he recalled.

Meanwhile, Amanda stood outside the hospital room singing the Bethel worship song, "God, I Look to You."

Abner learned a powerful lesson about prayer in that time.

"I realized in time all those prayers of healing didn't just evaporate into the sky," Abner said. "The hope we held on to dug a well of joy that to this day, seven years later, we're still drinking from. We weren't destroyed by the passing of my father, and we weren't destroyed by the passing of Amanda's mother. I believe those prayers did something greater than healing, they showed us even when the worst happens, hope is still here."