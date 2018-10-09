Drew Brees Celebrates Huge Milestone as #1 NFL Passer: 'I Live for God'

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees has become the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, and he did it in a spectacular fashion Monday night in New Orleans.

Brees threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre'quan Smith in the second quarter of the Saints game against the Washington Redskins.

After the completion, officials stopped the game and the game ball was handed to Pro Football Hall of Fame officials on the sideline while the crowd rose in a standing ovation.

Brees fought back tears, hugging his wife and children on the sideline. The Saints' QB is not only known as a family man (MUST SEE photos below), he's also known for his deep faith in Christ.

"I live for God, for the faith that I have in Him, and knowing the sacrifices that Jesus Christ made on the cross for me, and just feeling like it's in God's hands and all I have to do is just give it my best, commit the rest to Him, and everything else is taken care of. That takes a weight off my shoulders," Brees told CBN years ago.

CBN Sports interviewed Brees about his career and his faith after the Saints won the Super Bowl after the 2009 season. Click the video BELOW for a look at that interview.