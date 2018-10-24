JESUS Film Project Completes 1,700th Translation of Its Signature Film

The JESUS Film Project announced Wednesday that it had reached another milestone with the completion of the 1,700th language translation of the film.

The newest translation of the film is in the Cheke Itolo language for people living in the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific.

The ministry also announced its plans to record four Amazonian language translations to be completed in February of next year. An additional eight more languages will be added by the end of August 2019.

The organization also has plans for the production of six East Asia language translations with an additional 77 language translations to be completed by 2025.

The JESUS Film Project is an evangelical organization created in 1981 by Campus Crusade for Christ founder Bill Bright to distribute the 1979 film, Jesus, not only in English, but also in many of the world's languages with the stated goal of reaching "every nation, tribe, people and tongue, helping them see and hear the story of Jesus in a language they can understand," according to Wikipedia.

The JESUS Film Project maintains a complete film collection online. The collection includes feature-length films on Jesus, the Book of Acts, Life of Jesus (Gospel of John) and other short films.

Find out more about the Jesus Film Project.

Watch the Jesus film here. Running time is 2 hours and 8 minutes.