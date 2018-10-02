'Maybe They're a Bunch of Idiots': The 'Last Man Standing' Joke That Was a Big Hit With Fans

The hit TV show "Last Man Standing" is back on-air with its seventh season, despite being canceled by ABC, and it outperformed its ratings from the last season there. It averaged eight million viewers Friday night on Fox verses six million the prior season on ABC.

The show had performed well on ABC before the network stunned fans by dropping it. The first episode opened with the characters poking fun at what happened to the show.

"I'm trying to DVR my favorite show but it's not on... Maybe it got canceled... Why would they cancel a popular show that everybody loves... Maybe they're a bunch of idiots," the actors say as the audience laughs along.

Fox basically won the night in the ratings game, defeating other networks for the night.

Tim Allen and Nancy Travis, who play husband and wife on the show, give all credit to their fans.

"I would say the fanbase, without any jokes, was startling. It was overwhelming. They were very vocal and very active in trying to get the show brought back. We feel like this is the fan's victory - so we thank you," they said.

To the AMAZING #LastManStanding fans — this one's for you. pic.twitter.com/MqFbB5sgV9 — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) September 27, 2018

The show airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox, and it looks like it's sticking to the conservative storylines that made it so popular. Much of the first episode was loaded with jokes about politics, exploring the division in America since the Trump administration took over.

Tim Allen closes the show in character as Mike Baxter talking about Americans needing to come together to try and understand each other during these divisive times.

"Now it doesn't matter which side you're on, although one side literally has the word 'right' right in it. If we just hunker down in our separate corners, nobody wins, except location services on your phone," he whispers, looking over his shoulder suspiciously. "In America, we've always been able to have tough conversations: civil rights, Vietnam, the human hot potato Kanye West... so to the families of America and to the American family, keep talking."