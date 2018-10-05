'Prayers Up': Mario Lopez Prays for Bublé Family After Son's Cancer Battle

Actor and television host Mario Lopez says he is praying for Michael Bublé and his family as they recover from a stressful cancer battle that plagued Bublé's son, Noah.

The Canadian singer stepped away from the spotlight in October 2016 after Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer. He told The Today Show how hard it was to even wake up in the mornings sometimes.

"We were just surviving, struggling to survive, and to breathe," he said. "I much rather would have it have been me. Many times I wish that it had been."

"I've been through a lot. One of the things about going through something that my family has been through is that it gives you great perspective and one of those points of perspective is that it really allows you to appreciate the good things," Bublé's said while fighting back tears.

Michael Bublé opened up about his young son's battle with cancer.

"I much rathered it would have been me… Sometimes we wished we didn't wake up." #9Today pic.twitter.com/F7lgDJnjF1 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) October 3, 2018

Fortunately, doctors declared Noah cancer free in November. Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato said her faith in God helped carry her through.

Lopez linked the interview to his Facebook page with the message, "Prayers up to the Buble Family!"

The host has been more open about his faith since publicly announcing his conversion to Christianity and getting baptized in the Jordan River in March.

Since, Lopez has shared how hard it is it be a Christian in Hollywood.

"Faith is alive in me. It's not really as prevalent (in Hollywood) as I think it should be," Lopez told podcast host Lucas Miles in early June. "If you don't think necessarily the way the left does entirely — they don't embrace diverse thought, so it's unfortunate."

That hasn't stopped him from being open about his faith and talking about the importance of Christian media.

"The films that have come with a spiritual aspect," Lopez said, "they manage to be very successful, so I think little by little, it's making its impact."