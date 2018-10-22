Steph Curry Produces First Movie About Drowned Boy Revived by 'The Power of Prayer'

Stephen Curry is stepping off the basketball court to try out a new arena – the entertainment industry.

The Golden States Warriors guard announced in July that he was starting Unanimous Media, his very own film and television company under Sony Pictures Entertainment.

He told Variety he would produce faith-based family friendly films and his first one, Breakthrough, is scheduled to hit theaters April 12, 2019.

Breakthrough is based on Joyce Smith's book, The Impossible, which tells the true story of how Smith's 14-year-old son fell through ice and drowned. He was declared legally dead but was revived an hour later through the power of fervent prayer.

"John's story is nothing short of incredible," Curry told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a story about the power of prayer and perseverance and one I immediately connected to. After reading the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of bringing it to life onscreen."

Christian author DeVon Franklin produced Breakthrough and said Curry was moved by the story, adding it "checks all his boxes: faith, true story, family and sports."

Franklin said he pitched the move to Curry during production, and the NBA star signed on 24-hours later. Curry and his Unanimous Entertainment's co-founders, Jeron Smith and Erick Peyton gave their input on the script and agreed to promote the movie.

First project EP in theaters April 2019 @DeVonFranklin https://t.co/IxtK6r4F1W — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 18, 2018

"When we first set out in the entertainment business, we had a simple objective: we wanted to tell stories that would move people," Peyton, Unanimous' co-founder and CCO, told THR in a statement. "It's been paramount that we work on projects that are meaningful and resonant, and Breakthrough perfectly embodies what Unanimous and Stephen stand for."

The feature film stars Topher Grace ("BlacKKKlansman), Joshua Lucas ("Glory Road"), and Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us").

Curry is also working on another movie called Church Hoppers, a comedy where a group of guys help their friend navigate the dating scene at a number of different churches.

