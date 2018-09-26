Casting Crowns' Mark Hall on His Legacy: 'I Don't Need to Be Remembered. Jesus is the Only Name to Remember!'

The contemporary Christian rock band Casting Crowns released their new single "Only Jesus" last month. It is the title track of the group's new album which will be released later this fall.

It is also a "Jesus Only" message the band wants to leave as their lasting legacy.

The band's frontman Mark Hall says he thinks many believers have forgotten to focus their eyes on Jesus alone in this life, instead of caring about wealth, fame or material possessions.

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, he talked about the group's inspiration for the new single. He had once heard a preacher say, "If you want to know how upside down we are down here, gold is at the top of what our needs are — gold and money and wealth — and gold is what the street is made out of in Heaven, it's what you walk on."

"We're living in a time of making a name for ourselves, and being known, and how do we want to be remembered, and what's our legacy going to be? But when you look at Scripture, no hero of the faith ever set out to be one," Hall said. "No leader ever got up and said, 'I want to be a leader today. I want to be a hero today. I want to have followers today.'"

Hall said the heroes of the Bible simply tried to fulfill the will of God every day in their lives.

"Everyone in scripture that we pattern our life after got up every morning and said, 'You're first Jesus. What do you want? What is your will?' Not 'What is your will for my life?' Not, 'What can you do for me and how can you bless what I'm doing?' But they got up and said, 'God, what are you doing today? I want in,'" he told the CP.

Unlike most people in show business who want to be remembered for their talent, Hall said he doesn't need to be remembered.

"I don't need to leave a legacy. I don't need to be remembered. People remembering me isn't going to help them. There's only so far I can take you. You'll just walk away going, 'Why, can't I be like that guy.' But if I do like Paul did and say, 'Here's what you need to know about me. I've got every kind of struggle and failure in my path. I got nothing going for me. You don't need to pay attention to me at all. I'll lead you the wrong way. You need to look to Jesus.' That's my reminder that Jesus is the only name to remember!'"

Listen to Casting Crowns new single "Only Jesus."

Read the rest of Hall's interview here.