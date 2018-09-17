Emmys Host Says Only White Republicans and 'Ex-Crackheads' Thank Jesus

Hollywood's biggest celebrities descended on New York City Monday night for the 70th Annual Emmy Awards.

The show began with the usual political banter but it took a bad turn during Michael Che's opening monologue with co-host Colin Jost when he took a jab at conservatives and a particular racial group.

During the monologue, Che explained why is mother would not be watching the show..

"My mother is not watching," Che said. "She says she doesn't like watching white award shows because you guys don't thank Jesus enough."

"That's true," he continued. "The only white people that thank Jesus are Republicans and ex-crackheads."

Click Below to Watch the Joke Beginning at 1:19

Che's remarks immediately stirred backlash on social media.

"Very poor taste and not funny at all! By the way Michael Che, I am white, I thank Jesus all day, I am not republican and I have never done crack in my life. @TheEmmys," one user wrote.

"Disgusting!!!! Shame on these celebs! Thankful I don't watch these garbage award shows! #Emmys host Michael Che says the only white people who thank Jesus at award shows are Republicans, 'ex-crackheads,'" another said.

Others accused Che of taking the Lord's name in vain and unfairly attacking an ethnic group.