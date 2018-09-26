'He Calls Me His Own': Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin Bring Taste of 'Heaven' to 'Late Late Show'

Tori Kelly brought the house down with her upbeat gospel performance of the song "Never Alone" this week on The Late Late Show.

The single, which features Kirk Franklin, is from her newly released album Hiding Place.

The song talks about the power of God's love and how we are never alone.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was backed by a 10-person gospel choir. Franklin also joined Kelly on stage midway through the performance to rap a verse.

"Never Alone" took the number 2 spot on Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs chart on September 8.

Read the songs' full lyrics below.

[Notes:Verse 1: Tori Kelly]

In my time I've travelled some roads

A rolling stone

Nowhere feels like home

I've seen people come, then they go

Life is just a story of some highs and some lows

[Notes:Pre-Chorus 1: Tori Kelly]

Tell me do you believe in miracles?

I'm standing here before your eyes

[Notes:Chorus: Tori Kelly]

I've cried many rivers

I've walked through some pain

I've seen my world crumble

And I've carried the shame

But I know somebody, He calls me His own

I can hear heaven singing out

Oh-oh-oh, you're never alone

Oh-oh-oh, you're never alone

[Notes:Verse 2: Tori Kelly]

Everybody wants to be king

We put all our hope inside material things

In Your light I now understand

That everything I have ain't everything that I am

[Notes:Pre-Chorus 2: Tori Kelly]

Oh, sometimes I feel like I'm not good enough

But that's when love says you're mine

[Notes:Chorus: Tori Kelly]

I've cried many rivers

I've walked through some pain

I've seen my world crumble

And I've carried the shame

But I know somebody, He calls me His own

I can hear heaven singing out

Oh-oh-oh, you're never alone

Oh-oh-oh, you're never alone

[Notes:Bridge: Tori Kelly]

Oh, I may have took some time

But now I realize

My imperfections were a part of Your plan

And if all things work together in the end

The broken will be beautiful

[Notes:Interlude: Kirk Franklin]

There's not a hole too deep

That God's love is not deeper still

You've come too far to give up now

Let's go!

[Notes:Chorus: Tori Kelly & Choir]

I've cried many rivers

I've walked through some pain

I've seen my world crumble

And I've carried the shame

But I know somebody, He calls me His own

Can you hear heaven singing out

Oh-oh-oh, you're never alone

