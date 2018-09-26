'He Calls Me His Own': Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin Bring Taste of 'Heaven' to 'Late Late Show'
Tori Kelly brought the house down with her upbeat gospel performance of the song "Never Alone" this week on The Late Late Show.
The single, which features Kirk Franklin, is from her newly released album Hiding Place.
The song talks about the power of God's love and how we are never alone.
The Grammy Award-winning singer was backed by a 10-person gospel choir. Franklin also joined Kelly on stage midway through the performance to rap a verse.
"Never Alone" took the number 2 spot on Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs chart on September 8.
Read the songs' full lyrics below.
[Notes:Verse 1: Tori Kelly]
In my time I've travelled some roads
A rolling stone
Nowhere feels like home
I've seen people come, then they go
Life is just a story of some highs and some lows
[Notes:Pre-Chorus 1: Tori Kelly]
Tell me do you believe in miracles?
I'm standing here before your eyes
[Notes:Chorus: Tori Kelly]
I've cried many rivers
I've walked through some pain
I've seen my world crumble
And I've carried the shame
But I know somebody, He calls me His own
I can hear heaven singing out
Oh-oh-oh, you're never alone
Oh-oh-oh, you're never alone
[Notes:Verse 2: Tori Kelly]
Everybody wants to be king
We put all our hope inside material things
In Your light I now understand
That everything I have ain't everything that I am
[Notes:Pre-Chorus 2: Tori Kelly]
Oh, sometimes I feel like I'm not good enough
But that's when love says you're mine
[Notes:Chorus: Tori Kelly]
I've cried many rivers
I've walked through some pain
I've seen my world crumble
And I've carried the shame
But I know somebody, He calls me His own
I can hear heaven singing out
Oh-oh-oh, you're never alone
Oh-oh-oh, you're never alone
[Notes:Bridge: Tori Kelly]
Oh, I may have took some time
But now I realize
My imperfections were a part of Your plan
And if all things work together in the end
The broken will be beautiful
[Notes:Interlude: Kirk Franklin]
There's not a hole too deep
That God's love is not deeper still
You've come too far to give up now
Let's go!
[Notes:Chorus: Tori Kelly & Choir]
I've cried many rivers
I've walked through some pain
I've seen my world crumble
And I've carried the shame
But I know somebody, He calls me His own
Can you hear heaven singing out
Oh-oh-oh, you're never alone