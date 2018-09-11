Jesus, Justin Bieber and Souls: Thousands Gather to Hear the Gospel in Michigan

If you weren't in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for last weekend's CityFest, you missed another epic evangelistic win for the Luis Palau team. For two days, approximately 15,000 people gathered at Ah-Nab-Awen Park to hear the Gospel.

Andrew Palau and his father, Luis, spearheaded the free event on Saturday and Sunday.

The Christian festival was supported by over 400 churches.

Popular Christian artists, like Lecrae, Danny Gokey, Toby Mac, and Mandisa led the throngs in explosive worship.

But Justin Bieber garnered the most buzz even though he never made it to the main stage. He joined other entertainers backstage and watched the performances from the sidelines.

My kids officially think I’m cool. Hanging with @justinbieber at the Luis Palau cityfest in Grand Rapids hosting PRAISE for @tbn . Be sure to tune in and see all that God is doing and did here at Cityfest. #cityfest #luispalau #tbn #justinbieber pic.twitter.com/Bw9RT8kcy9 — Tony Suarez-NHCLC VP (@revtonysuarez) September 9, 2018

It was a star-studded event that offered plenty of photo-ops for the attendees.



"13 on Your Side" spotted Bieber with fiancé Hailey Baldwin and her father Stephen Baldwin.

Stephen Baldwin and Justin Bieber both bought shirts from Littlebird, a Grand Rapids restaurant. Baldwin was seen wearing his at CityFest: pic.twitter.com/76CUJ2HSeE — 13 On Your Side (@wzzm13) September 8, 2018

