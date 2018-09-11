Displaying 30+ Stories
Jesus, Justin Bieber and Souls: Thousands Gather to Hear the Gospel in Michigan

09-11-2018
Aisha Bascom
Justin Bieber backstage at Cityfest in Grand Rapids, posing with Tony Suarez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (Photo Courtesy: @revtonysuarez)

If you weren't in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for last weekend's CityFest, you missed another epic evangelistic win for the Luis Palau team. For two days, approximately 15,000 people gathered at Ah-Nab-Awen Park to hear the Gospel.

Andrew Palau and his father, Luis, spearheaded the free event on Saturday and Sunday.

The Christian festival was supported by over 400 churches.

Popular Christian artists, like Lecrae, Danny Gokey, Toby Mac, and Mandisa led the throngs in explosive worship.

But Justin Bieber garnered the most buzz even though he never made it to the main stage. He joined other entertainers backstage and watched the performances from the sidelines.

It was a star-studded event that offered plenty of photo-ops for the attendees.
 
"13 on Your Side" spotted Bieber with fiancé Hailey Baldwin and her father Stephen Baldwin.

For more information, CityFest West Michigan.

