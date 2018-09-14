Mark Wahlberg’s Daily Routine Is INSANE — But He Starts Every Day With God

Actor Mark Wahlberg has revealed details about his militant daily workout routine, but there was one element that shocked many of his fans – prayer.

Wahlberg, who is one of the most highly paid actors in Hollywood, explained to followers on Instagram how he would often wake up as early as 2:30 am before setting himself up for the day with a full 30 minutes of prayer.

“Being a Catholic is the most important aspect of my life,” the “Shooter” star told the Catholic Herald back in 2010. “The first thing I do when I start my day is, I get down on my hands and knees and give thanks to God.”

He continued: “Whenever I go outside of my house, the first thing I do is stop at the church. The kids will be mad with me. ‘Daddy! It takes too long!’ I’m saying: ‘It’s only 10 minutes and this is something I really need to do.’ Because I do. If I can start my day out by saying my prayers and getting myself focused, then I know I’m doing the right thing. That 10 minutes helps me in every way throughout the day.”

Then, last year, when asked about some of the more dubious roles Wahlberg accepted in his early days, the actor said that he had asked God for forgiveness. “I’ve made some poor choices in my past,” he told the Chicago Tribune, referring to his role as a porn actor in 1997 movie “Boogie Nights. ”

“I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving,” he added.

Following a high-protein breakfast at 03:15, Wahlberg completes a 95-minute workout followed by yet another meal, shower, snack, golf and “cryo chamber recovery” treatment. Oh, and all that before 10:30 am. So how does he do it all? Well, an early night is essential – he goes to bed at 19:30 every night.

His calorie intake is outrageous:

“I start out with steel oats, blueberries and peanut butter for breakfast,” Wahlberg said. “Then I have a protein shake, three turkey burgers, five pieces of sweet potato at about 5:30 in the morning. At 8 o’clock, I have about 10 turkey meatballs. At 10:30 am, I have a grilled chicken salad with two hard-boiled eggs, olives, avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce.

Then at 1 o’clock, I have a New York steak with green peppers. At 3.30pm, I have grilled chicken with bok choi. At 5.30/6 o’clock, I have a beautiful piece of halibut or cod or a seabass, with some vegetables, maybe some sauteed potatoes and bok choi. And I have a lot of Aquahydrate during the day. That’s it.”

Beast!