'Thank You GOD': Golden Buzzer Worship Pastor Heading to Finals of 'America's Got Talent' Next Week

The 10 finalists have been revealed on "America's Got Talent," and many people are pulling for Worship Pastor Michael Ketterer.

The singer earned judge Simon Cowell's golden buzzer. Hitting that button means the performer goes straight through to the live shows and bypasses a judge vote and more competition rounds.

Ketterer is a favorite among the show's Christian audience base, Faith Family America reported.

The worship pastor at Influence Church even moved Cowell to tears during one show.

Ketterer and his wife Ivy are the parents of six children, five of whom were adopted through foster care. Cowell choked back tears when telling Ketterer what an inspiration he is to everyone on the show.

"Michael, as a dad I can't imagine what you've done," Cowell said. "And the fact that you're on this show and you really need this — I don't know, you're a really special guy. I don't know, there's something about you."

Ketterer has used his platform on AGT to share his story and bring glory to God.

This week on Instagram, he posted, "Today I'm trying to hang on to truth, rest in mercy, walk in peace, and press into glory. All accomplished when I am able to surrender. #thankyouGOD #rest @agt #agt @iveyketterer"

The Ketterers released a video to YouTube as part of the "I Am Second" series, sharing their story of how they came to adopt five children.

In the film produced by White Chair Productions, Ketterer also explains how extremely special it was to get to perform a song to his children in front of the world – and how he got to tell them how much he loved them.

The finale performances are next Tuesday, September 18, with the winner being announced Wednesday, September 19.