Tori Kelly Tells Fans Her Godly Marriage is Built on ‘The Most Special Kind of Love’

Performing artist Tori Kelly tied the knot this year and recently shared with her Instagram followers how a God-centered marriage has literally changed her life.

“Marriage is like having a mirror in front of you constantly. The other person is seeing all of your flaws & insecurities come out in ways that even surprise yourself. With that can come a lot of trials & a lot of tears; but hidden in those hard times, there can be so much beauty,” she wrote. “When you can reflect grace & forgiveness back at each other, it is the most special kind of love. The kind that is patient. The kind that doesn't insist on its own way. The kind that is not easily angered. The kind that keeps no record of wrongs. The kind that always protects, always trusts, & always hopes. The kind that ALWAYS perseveres. (1 cor. 13:4-7).”

She ended the post with a special message for her husband.

“I’ve never learned so much about myself, & at the same time, never realized how much I have yet to learn. But whether we're on the highest mountaintop or in the deepest valley, I’m so glad I get to do life with you & figure it out together. Here’s to a new adventure every day,” Kelly added.

The singer married André Murillo in late May this year. She told fans then that being married is “a lot like being loved by God.”

Kelly has always been open about her faith in Christ.

"My faith is everything to me," she said in an interview with Life.Church's youth ministry. "Music has always been a part of me and my faith has always been a part of me. So, for me it's been that daily, 'Okay let me remind myself again that Jesus is number one. Let me remind myself again what all of this is for,'" she explained.

The newlywed has also been working on a new album titled "Hiding Place" which comes out Sept. 14. She collaborated with award-winning artist Kirk Franklin to record a gospel song in the album.

“I flew out to Dallas and Kirk showed me a few songs he’d written, and I fell in love with all of them,” Kelly told Capitol Records. “Next thing you know, one song turned into us doing a whole project together. I grew up on gospel music, so the fact that a legend like Kirk Franklin would take me under his wing was just a dream come true.”

She said the title of the album comes from Psalm 32:7 “You are a hiding place for me; you preserve me from trouble; you surround me with songs of deliverance.”

“That always stuck with me: this idea of God being a place of safety, a place where you can hide from all the crazy things that this world can throw at us,” Kelly explained. “I want people to feel uplifted and encouraged when they listen. I want them to know that, no matter what they’re going through, there’s a God who loves them so much and so unconditionally, and there’s always a reason to feel hope, even when you’re in a dark place. That’s what I really believe in, and I want everyone out there to hear my heart.”