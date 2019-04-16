'Breakthrough': Feel-Good, Faith-Building, True Story Hits Theaters

"Breakthrough" is a true, big screen story that is best summarized in three simple sentences. A child dies. A mother prays. And her child comes back to life.

"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz plays the role of that praying mother, Joyce Smith.

Chrissy Metz: "I Want to Do This"

Metz told CBN News she took the role not long after nearly losing her mother to a stroke. Upon reading the script, she immediately said, "I want to do this."

This project is the latest work from DeVon Franklin, the filmmaker behind Heaven Is For Real and Miracles From Heaven.

Drawn to True Stories

Franklin told CBN News, "I am drawn to true stories."

Franklin tapped Roxan Dawson to direct the film. It's Dawson's first feature film. She described the project as "something special."

Dawson says the there were also miracles on set, while the film was in production.

The real-life John Smith paid a visit to the set with his mom to watch their story unfold for the screen.

John is now a senior in high school, looking forward to graduation in just a few weeks.

John told CBN News, "I am doing my best to do what DeVon Franklin taught me. He says to 'stay humble and to stay hungry.' That is what I am doing my best to do."



John Smith's Story Already Changing Lives

John's young and humble life story is already changing lives.

Having wrapped the film and soon end her run on "This Is Us," Chrissy Metz says Joyce Smith's faith journey has changed her own faith story.

"It's really bolstered my belief in my faith," she said.

