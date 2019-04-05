Chicago Sues Jussie Smollett After Hoax Case: 'He's Got to Be Held Accountable'

The city of Chicago is suing Jussie Smollett $130,000 after he refused to reimburse the city for the costs associated with their investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.

"Mr. Smollett has refused to reimburse the City of Chicago for the cost of police overtime spent investigating his false police report on January 29, 2019," Bill McCaffrey, City of Chicago Department of Law, said in a statement. "The Law Department is now drafting a civil complaint that will be filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County. Once it is filed, the Law Department will send a courtesy copy of the complaint to Mr. Smollett's Los Angeles-based legal team."

Smollett already forfeited his $10,000 bond as part of an agreement to have the charges dropped. However, he reportedly missed Thursday's deadline to reimburse the city for $130,000 for the investigation - a fee which was issued on May 28 by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Chicago leaders are demanding that Smollett pay-up after state prosecutors dropped 17 criminal charges against the actor for allegedly staging the attack.

Meanwhile, Chicago's mayor-elect, Lori Lightfoot, who has not been sworn in yet, vows to get to the bottom of the controversial case.

Lightfoot told MSNBC in an interview Wednesday that Smollett needs to be "held accountable."

"The State's Attorney's office here which made the decision unilaterally to drop the charges has to give a much more fulsome explanation," Lightfoot said.

"We cannot create the perception that if you're rich or famous or both that you got one set of justice and for everybody else, it's something much harsher. That won't do, and we need to make sure that we have a criminal justice system that has integrity," she continued. "The state's attorney's office has to provide more information about the rationale for the decision to drop the charges."

While Lightfoot refrained from openly accusing Smollett of faking the crime, she suggests there is strong evidence that his version of events isn't what actually happened.

Lightfoot is, herself, a former Assistant US Attorney, who served at the head of Chicago's Police Board and Police Accountability Board after leaving legal practice for public service.

"I saw . . . a very compelling case, with videotapes, witness statements, and other information that looked like he had staged a hoax," Lightfoot said of the evidence. "And if that happens, he's got to be held accountable."

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police has also called for a federal investigation into the case.