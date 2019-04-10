Chip and Joanna Gaines New Series and New Network to Launch Next Year

Chip and Joanna Gaines will return to television, but not with just one series – they will have their own cable network.

Slated to launch in the summer of 2020, the Gaines' new network is being developed by Discovery.

As CBN News reported in November, the Gaines, both devout Christians, inadvertently announced their return to television during an appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show.

Citing their non-disclosure agreement, Chip said, "And it said quote-unquote you can tell your mother, but that's it. So Mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement. We are coming back to television. You're going to see the kids grow up. You'll get to see us with obviously a six-month delay like the rest of the world. We're excited to be back."

In an exclusive interview with USA Today published Wednesday, the "Fixer Upper" stars spoke about their new series which will be the anchor for their new network.

"The difference moving forward is Jo and I are going to be able to tell more of our life stories," Chip told the newspaper. "And so, as opposed to it being a very narrow vein in our universe, which is obviously construction and design and the things we do for a living, for us we feel like there's a more holistic story to be told here, and that's what we're going to focus on."

Inspired by their quarterly Magnolia Journal, the couple decided they wanted to do other things on television to reach more people.

"We loved this idea of connecting with people in a different way," Joanna says, "telling other people's stories, curating content. It felt to us a lot like what we do love with the magazine, but on a different playing field."

Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the couple has a unique authenticity.

"They have real views and opinions on bringing up children, on cooking, on diet, on faith, on education, on design," he told the newspaper. "They have a lot to say."

While some may criticize the Gaines' decision to go back into the entertainment industry, others are cheering them on.

In an article for the website Lightworkers, Bianca Tavera writes: "I think for so long the church has looked down on the entertainment industry because of its liberal views. But we need more people with strong Christian convictions, pioneering shows for networks. Creating fun clean content is hard to come across these days on our television sets."

"On top of that, showing an example of a strong Christian marriage is important for families across America," she continued. "We need to see what it looks like to have a healthy Christian marriage of fifteen plus years. It can give hope to those that come from broken homes, or divorced families. Chip and Jo have laid down an example that many can follow, and for that we are grateful."

The Gaines' have always been open about their faith. Their "Silobration" festival near Waco, Texas last year featured food, fun for the entire family and a concert by Christian artists Johnnyswim.

Last fall, the Gaines' found out about how the Church Under The Bridge was losing their meeting place and invited Pastor Jimmy Dorrell and his congregation to meeting at their Magnolia Market Silos, while renovations were being done to the bridge by the highway department.

"About a month ago, I read about how the I-35 project would impact his church. I was sitting in my office one day, day-dreaming, thinking about making a commitment, and we reached out to Jimmy," Chip told the newspaper at the time. "He came over to the Silos, and we agreed it would make a great fit geographically. We said, 'Let's do it,' and shook hands on it."

Dorrell said his church has a one-year agreement with the Magnolia company to use the silos at no charge.