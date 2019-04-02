'I Love God': Hollywood Actress Says She Believes in God, Then Misuses the Bible to Promote Abortion

Actress Alyssa Milano is an outspoken pro-abortion advocate who is outraged by Georgia's "heartbeat" bill. The bill bans abortions as soon as a baby's heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into the pregnancy.

Milano is publicly fighting the measure by partnering with other celebrities who vow to boycott Georgia if it is signed into law. On Monday, Milano posted a list of Hollywood celebrities who refuse to business with the peach state if the pro-life bill passes.

Milano also turned to scripture in an attempt to find a biblical basis for her pro-choice stance.

"I love God. I believe in God," she began. "But I don't believe my personal beliefs of which we can't confirm should override scientific facts and what we can confirm."

Milano concluded her tweet with a quote from John 3:12, "If I have told you earthly things and you do not believe, how can you believe if I tell you heavenly things?"

I love God. I believe in God. But I don't believe my personal beliefs of which we can't confirm should override scientific facts and what we can confirm. "If I have told you earthly things and you do not believe, how can you believe if I tell you heavenly things?" John 3:12 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 1, 2019

Pro-life advocates swiftly called out Milano for using the Bible to support abortion.

"You don't have to love God to acknowledge the irrefutable science that a unique, individual human life begins at the moment of conception," said Live Action president Lila Rose. "But if you love God, then you also will love His children. He's a father, and every single one of us are created in His image."

You don't have to love God to acknowledge the irrefutable science that a unique, individual human life begins at the moment of conception. But if you love God, then you also will love His children. He's a father, and every single one of us are created in His image. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 1, 2019

"This tweet shows that you have very little knowledge of both theology and science," 'Relatable' podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey chimed in.

This tweet shows that you have very little knowledge of both theology and science. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) April 1, 2019

"'Before you were formed in the womb, I knew you'... end of story," another user posted, quoting Jeremiah 1:5.

"Before you were formed in the womb, I knew you"... end of story — Spirit World Films -Director Chase Smith (@spiritworldfilm) April 1, 2019

One user simply posted Romans 1:21-22: "For even though they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks, but they became futile in their speculations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing to be wise, they became fools,"

ROMANS 1:21-22 NASB

"For even though they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks, but they became futile in their speculations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing to be wise, they became fools,"

ROMANS 1:21-22 NASBhttps://t.co/3VAjKrLpaX — Brad Stevens (@bstevens0733) April 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Milano continues to threaten Georgia lawmakers with boycotts. In a letter addressed to Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, she calls the bill evil.

"This bill would remove the possibility of women receiving reproductive healthcare before most even know they are pregnant and force many women to undergo unregulated, hidden procedures at great risk to their health," the letter says, according to Deadline.

"We can't imagine being elected officials who had to say to their constituents, 'I enacted a law that was so evil, it chased billions of dollars out of our state's economy.' It's not the most effective campaign slogan, but rest assured we'll make it yours should it come to pass," she said