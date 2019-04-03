Stephen Baldwin Slams Brother Alec Baldwin for Signing Petition Against Georgia Abortion Bill

Actor Stephen Baldwin called out his more famous brother Alec Baldwin on Monday after the older sibling signed a petition in protest of Georgia’s pro-life “heartbeat bill.”

The legislation, H.B. 418, which passed the state Senate late last month, would ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detectable, usually somewhere between six and seven weeks into pregnancy.

Immediately after lawmakers advanced the bill, actor Alyssa Milano, known best for her role in the late 90s series “Charmed,” launched a petition, encouraging Hollywood stars to use their influence to push film and TV production out of Georgia, which has been referred to as the “Hollywood of the South.”

Milano’s letter to state Gov. Brian Kemp (R) — signed by more than 100 celebrities — calls the pro-life proposal “dangerous and deeply-flawed” and promises to launch an unforgiving campaign against the Peach State should H.B. 418 become law.

One of the petition’s signatories is Alec Baldwin.

While Stephen Baldwin has largely avoided criticizing his progressive brother in years past, the “30 Rock” star’s pro-abortion stance proved to be a bridge to far for his younger Christian sibling.

Stephen Baldwin admitted Monday he has avoided directly rebuking Alec Baldwin because he “trusted God.” Following Milano’s letter, though, he felt compelled to speak out:

avoided tweets like this

long as I could now

to overwhelming

Love will ultimately wins

Jesus ❤️

but for so long I’ve sat back & trusted God as my own family members have perpetrated the spirit of hate ...

through abortion

Mockery & blindness #sad#Alec #hates #pray — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) April 1, 2019

it’s the so called Christians that hate the haters most ... but what does our bible say ???

More so called believers ask me all the time “what are we gunna do about those brothers of yours” & I always say ...

“Gods got them & you’re praying for them yes ?#Hypocrites — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) April 1, 2019

On Friday, the state House of Representatives approved the “heartbeat bill” by a vote of 92-78. The legislation will now head to Kemp’s office for his signature. The Georgia governor has indicated he will sign the bill.

“Georgia values life,” he tweeted in late March. “We stand up for the innocent and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. The Legislature’s bold action reaffirms our priorities and who we are as a state.”

Kemp has until May 12 to sign or veto the proposal.