Stephen Baldwin Slams Brother Alec Baldwin for Signing Petition Against Georgia Abortion Bill

04-03-2019
Tré Goins-Phillips, Faithwire
Actor Stephen Baldwin and his brother Alec Baldwin. (AP Photos)
Actor Stephen Baldwin called out his more famous brother Alec Baldwin on Monday after the older sibling signed a petition in protest of Georgia’s pro-life “heartbeat bill.”

The legislation, H.B. 418, which passed the state Senate late last month, would ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detectable, usually somewhere between six and seven weeks into pregnancy.

Pro-Life Movie ‘Unplanned’ Makes Stunning Debut at Box Office

Immediately after lawmakers advanced the bill, actor Alyssa Milano, known best for her role in the late 90s series “Charmed,” launched a petition, encouraging Hollywood stars to use their influence to push film and TV production out of Georgia, which has been referred to as the “Hollywood of the South.”

Milano’s letter to state Gov. Brian Kemp (R) — signed by more than 100 celebrities — calls the pro-life proposal “dangerous and deeply-flawed” and promises to launch an unforgiving campaign against the Peach State should H.B. 418 become law.

One of the petition’s signatories is Alec Baldwin.

‘Unplanned’ Actress Challenges Alyssa Milano and Hollywood Elite’s Condemnation of GA Pro-Life Bill 

While Stephen Baldwin has largely avoided criticizing his progressive brother in years past, the “30 Rock” star’s pro-abortion stance proved to be a bridge to far for his younger Christian sibling.

Stephen Baldwin admitted Monday he has avoided directly rebuking Alec Baldwin because he “trusted God.” Following Milano’s letter, though, he felt compelled to speak out:

On Friday, the state House of Representatives approved the “heartbeat bill” by a vote of 92-78. The legislation will now head to Kemp’s office for his signature. The Georgia governor has indicated he will sign the bill.

“Georgia values life,” he tweeted in late March. “We stand up for the innocent and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. The Legislature’s bold action reaffirms our priorities and who we are as a state.”

Kemp has until May 12 to sign or veto the proposal.

 

 

Submitted by escamp on

