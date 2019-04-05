'The God Who Sees': Nicole C. Mullen's Amazing 'Today' Show Farewell to Kathie Lee Gifford

Award-winning worship artist Nicole C. Mullen sang a powerful God-song on national TV for Kathie Lee Gifford in honor of her departure from NBC's "TODAY" show Friday.

"TODAY" co-host Hoda Kotb surprised Gifford Wednesday by bringing Mullen on the show to sing "The God Who Sees," a song Mullen and Gifford wrote together.

"I was blessed to sing some of our song 'The God Who Sees' to those who need to hear it," Mullen wrote on her Instagram.

"I am so honored and thrilled to see all God has in store for this New season in all of our lives!!!"

The song is based on one of God's biblical names - El Ro-ee - which means "The God Who Sees Me." It is a name given to God by Hagar (Gen 16:13) after He saved her and her son Ishmael from death.

The song goes beyond Hagar and tells the stories of Ruth, David, and Mary too.

"Can you identify with Hagar the single mother, Ruth the widow, David from shepherd boy to King...but still struggling? Or how about Mary of Magdela whose mental illness was caused by demonic forces? Ever been afraid, uncertain, worried, on the run?" Mullen wrote in an Instagram post.

"Then YOU are in good company!!! All of these people had a Life changing encounter with 'The God Who See'...so have I...so can you!"

Gifford directed a short film to accompany the new song, which she shot in Israel. Mullen is the star of the film.

Gifford says in a behind-the-scenes video about the project that, "God was giving us something special."

She believes God told her to go to Israel and shoot the film to go along with the song.

"It needed the Holy Land. It needed to set this woman representing all the people in the desert experiences that they're having. Then I started seeing what she should be wearing, how she should have her hair, how the wind should take a scarf that she's carrying. I knew from going to Israel as often as I have where I wanted her on a ledge singing," she explained.

Gifford hopes the film will not only encourage people spiritually but make them want to visit Israel too.

"Come to the Holy Land. Visit it. Go to the places where these things actually happened," she says.

Both Gifford and Mullen hope the song and film bring the audience in contact with "the power of His presence" that will "bring them to their knees."

Watch Full "The God Who Sees" Film: