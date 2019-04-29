What's Really Behind the Box Office Success for 'Unplanned'?

The pro-life movie "Unplanned" has done well at the box office. After another weekend, ticket sales are at $17.7 million for the film which deals with the transformation of former Planned Parenthood Director Abby Johnson.

With only a $6 million budget, the PureFlix film started making a profit on its opening weekend after debuting with $6.1 million.

The movie overcame the obstacles of an R-rating by the Motion Picture Association of America and having its ads banned on major television channels.

Johnson, who quit her job at Planned Parenthood after seeing an abortion via ultrasound, now works to help others leave the abortion industry. She spoke with CBN News about the success of the film.

"We've seen a lot of pro-life movies sort of come and go. And people have said what's the difference with 'Unplanned?' And I really think it's about timing," Johnson said.

"We look at what's happening with just these crazy laws that are being passed all across the country: Late term abortions, infanticide laws, and I think people are just ready. I think they were ready to see the truth. I think people were seeking truth on the issue of abortion. And I hope this film will be a really powerful tool that people can use moving forward to show the truth of abortion and show also the powerful, redemptive nature of Christ."

Meanwhile, Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins told CBN News the push across states for greater access to abortions is because abortion advocates are afraid of what could happen in the courts.

"It's this fear that Roe versus Wade and Doe versus Bolton...the two decisions that legalized abortion all nine months in the US Supreme Court... that they're going to be reversed and very soon," she said. "The president of Planned Parenthood, Leana Wen, came out and said she believes that Roe vs Wade will be overturned."

Several states have passed abortion bills which could lead to a court challenge to Roe v. Wade.